HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,658 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

