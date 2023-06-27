HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,031.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,022.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,726.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.