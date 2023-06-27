HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

