HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.