HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.