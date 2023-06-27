HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

