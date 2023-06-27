HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

