HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

