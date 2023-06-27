HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

