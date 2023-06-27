HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

