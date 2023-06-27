HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

