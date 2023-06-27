HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 370,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

