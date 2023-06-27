HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,678 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.