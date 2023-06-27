HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

