HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 244,333 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 151,647 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

