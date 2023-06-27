HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 820,082 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,183,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

