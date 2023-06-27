HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 510.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,959 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 22,843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 127.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 176,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

