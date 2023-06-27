Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

