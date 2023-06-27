Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

