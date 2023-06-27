Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 216,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

