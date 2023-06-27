Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 282 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.