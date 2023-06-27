Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 900 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

