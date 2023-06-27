Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MMP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

