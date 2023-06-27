Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $56,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

