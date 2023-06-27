Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $54,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.