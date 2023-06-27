Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $57,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000.

NULV stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

