Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $63,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

