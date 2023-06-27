Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,819 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 559,795 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

