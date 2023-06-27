Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

