Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

