Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IAT stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

