Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 452.1% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

