Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RPV stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

