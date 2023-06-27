Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

