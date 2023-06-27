Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 1,581 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

