Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 1,897 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 167,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,845 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,092,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

