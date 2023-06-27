Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $57,000 Position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,109,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

DALI opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

