Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

