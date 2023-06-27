Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

SPGI stock opened at $387.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.51. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

