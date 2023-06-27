HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.