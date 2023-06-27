Hyperion Partners LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

