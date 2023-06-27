IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

