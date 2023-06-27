Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

