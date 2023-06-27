JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

