JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

