JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 73,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

