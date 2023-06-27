JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
