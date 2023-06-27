KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 288 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

