Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

