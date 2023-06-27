Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock worth $4,096,526. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

